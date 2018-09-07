Agri SA presents ways to amend Constitution over land to ANC
Agri SA says it has given clear alternatives to the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution that do not tamper with democracy.
JOHANNESBURG - Agri SA says its presented the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) with alternatives to the amendment of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
A delegation from the ANC has been meeting with farmers to discuss land redistribution and how it would affect agriculture in the country.
The organisations are on different sides of the coin with Agri SA maintaining that it’s not necessary to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.
Agri SA says its walking out of the meeting with the ANC pleased with the outcome.
The organisations Omri Van Zyl says they’ve given clear alternatives to the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution that do not tamper with democracy.
Agri SA says it will be presenting financial plans to the ANC to help with decision making.
The ruling party says it will now be meeting other roleplayers in agriculture including the black farmers association to discuss their views in the run up to next year’s election.
