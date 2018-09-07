5 arrested for attempted murder after Pikitup manager doused with petrol
The group was part of protesters picketing outside the building this week, demanding they be employed by the city's waste management.
JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been arrested for attempted murder after a Pikitup manager was doused with petrol.
It's alleged that the suspects assaulted the manager, poured petrol on him and threatened to set him alight.
Pikitup says the suspects were apprehended on Thursday after being positively identified.
Spokesperson Lucky Sindane says: “They’ll be appearing in court today where they’ll face charges of attempted murder, assault and malicious damage to property.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
