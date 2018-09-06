Zondo Commission to hear applications to cross-examine witnesses

The legal teams for the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma want a chance to question witnesses, some of whom have put them at the centre of plans to loot the public purse.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry will hear applications today from those implicated in grand corruption to cross-examine witnesses.

The legal teams for the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma want a chance to question witnesses, some of whom have put them at the centre of plans to loot the public purse.

Fana Hlongwane and former minister, Lynne Brown, also want to cross-examine witnesses, including former government spokesperson Themba Maseko and ex-African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor.

Lawyers for Zuma and the Gupta brothers have formally applied for the right to cross-examine former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas after they were implicated by his testimony.

However, this may, in turn, see them pressured to take the stand.

Other legal teams will also apply to cross-examine after an explosive two weeks where witnesses, including Maseko and Phumla Williams, made damning allegations.

ANC MP Faith Muthambi has released a scathing statement in response to Williams’ testimony, saying she'll be seeking legal advice.

However, it's unclear if implicated individuals will, in fact, have the opportunity to question witnesses, with hearings into the cross-examination applications set to start on Thursday.

Other keys witnesses, including Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, are also expected to testify at the commission soon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)