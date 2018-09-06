Zondo Commission to hear applications to cross-examine witnesses
The legal teams for the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma want a chance to question witnesses, some of whom have put them at the centre of plans to loot the public purse.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry will hear applications today from those implicated in grand corruption to cross-examine witnesses.
The legal teams for the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma want a chance to question witnesses, some of whom have put them at the centre of plans to loot the public purse.
Fana Hlongwane and former minister, Lynne Brown, also want to cross-examine witnesses, including former government spokesperson Themba Maseko and ex-African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor.
Lawyers for Zuma and the Gupta brothers have formally applied for the right to cross-examine former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas after they were implicated by his testimony.
However, this may, in turn, see them pressured to take the stand.
Other legal teams will also apply to cross-examine after an explosive two weeks where witnesses, including Maseko and Phumla Williams, made damning allegations.
ANC MP Faith Muthambi has released a scathing statement in response to Williams’ testimony, saying she'll be seeking legal advice.
However, it's unclear if implicated individuals will, in fact, have the opportunity to question witnesses, with hearings into the cross-examination applications set to start on Thursday.
Other keys witnesses, including Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, are also expected to testify at the commission soon.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
7 hours later - Joburg building deadly fire rages on
-
PSA shocked following deadly fire at Health Dept building in Joburg
-
Ramaphosa: Recession a transitional issue that is going to pass
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.