Zille concerned by low arrest rate over Metrorail arson attacks

CAPE TOWN - Premier Helen Zille is concerned over the low rate of arrests and convictions following a spate of arson attacks on Metrorail trains.

Zille claims that over the past 10 years, only two arrests have been made and there have been no convictions.

A series of fire attacks on trains in the city several weeks back cost Metrorail tens of millions and caused upheaval for commuters.

Over the past few months Metrorail has been hit by a series of arson attacks in various areas, including Retreat, Koeberg and Cape Town.

Due to the frequent attacks, the service is functioning with limited train sets and commuter numbers are declining.

The premier's spokesperson Marcellino Martin says that over the past four months arson damage has amounted to approximately R50 million and over the past five years it has amounted to R210 million.

“Premier Helen Zille will be scheduling an urgent meeting with the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, on efforts to address this matter.”

Martin says Zille wants to visit the training academy where a hundred additional security officials are being prepared by the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)