Zille concerned by low arrest rate over Metrorail arson attacks
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille claims over the past 10 years, only two arrests have been made and there have been no convictions.
CAPE TOWN - Premier Helen Zille is concerned over the low rate of arrests and convictions following a spate of arson attacks on Metrorail trains.
Zille claims that over the past 10 years, only two arrests have been made and there have been no convictions.
A series of fire attacks on trains in the city several weeks back cost Metrorail tens of millions and caused upheaval for commuters.
Over the past few months Metrorail has been hit by a series of arson attacks in various areas, including Retreat, Koeberg and Cape Town.
Due to the frequent attacks, the service is functioning with limited train sets and commuter numbers are declining.
The premier's spokesperson Marcellino Martin says that over the past four months arson damage has amounted to approximately R50 million and over the past five years it has amounted to R210 million.
“Premier Helen Zille will be scheduling an urgent meeting with the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, on efforts to address this matter.”
Martin says Zille wants to visit the training academy where a hundred additional security officials are being prepared by the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
7 hours later - Joburg building deadly fire rages on
-
PSA shocked following deadly fire at Health Dept building in Joburg
-
Ramaphosa: Recession a transitional issue that is going to pass
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.