Yemen rebels refuse to join Geneva talks until conditions met

The conditions include the transport of wounded rebels to Oman and the repatriation of rebels who have already received treatment there and a guarantee that the Huthi delegation would be allowed to return to the rebel-held capital Sanaa after the talks.

SANAA - Yemen's Huthi rebels said Thursday they will not join peace talks in Geneva until their conditions are met, accusing the United Nations of failing to keep its promises.

Hameed Assem, a member of the rebel delegation scheduled to attend the talks on Thursday, said the UN had not met three conditions that had been previously agreed.

