Wold Cup spots up for grabs this summer - Faf du Plessis

CAPE TOWN - Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis says there will be more experimentation this summer in the lead up to the World Cup as the Proteas search for their best combinations in the 50 over format.

Despite an excellent summer of test cricket, recording series victories against India and Australia, South Africa looked out of sorts against India in their six-match ODI series. India won the series 5-1, embarrassing an experimental Protea side.

The captain is not perturbed by the results considering India were at full strength, Du Plessis says the results were not surprising.

“Obviously, there was quite a few injuries. I think it was four or five at the same time against that Indian team, and if that happens against a strong team like that, you shouldn't beat them. It's just the way the international cricket works. There's only a handful of world-class international players.”

South Africa restores some pride, beating Sri Lanka 3-2 in their own backyard, Du Plessis acknowledged the poor results but pointed out that they wanted to see as many potential World Cup players as possible.

“Yes, the results weren’t as great as we want but we weren’t too fixed on the short-term goals. There was a bigger purpose in a vision behind that. The one-dayers, they were disappointing for us, not by making excuses but last year it was a real awareness for us to try and look at different players around the country with the World Cup coming up, to see what the rest of the players looks like, and it's important to how those players perform in a different environment. Obviously, the pressure that comes international cricket.”

Du Plessis says Proteas coach Ottis Gibson also needed to assess the options available to him, especially since the World Cup is undoubtedly a key aspect of his mandate.

“Very important for especially a new coach, who comes in from an outside perspective and even for myself, we are looking for personalities that can handle pressure moments. And I suppose that is what a World Cup is all about.”