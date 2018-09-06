White Sasol workers protest against black empowerment scheme

Speaking on the stage, Solidarity’s Dirk Hermann says it's unacceptable that Sasol has excluded others based on race.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of white members of trade union Solidarity are gathered near Sasol's Secunda plant to protest the company's latest black empowerment scheme.

While phase one of the Khanyisa scheme will benefit all staff, only black employees will benefit from the second phase.

Solidarity is having none of it, demanding that white workers also benefit.

#SolidarityMarch [WATCH] Thousands of White workers and members from trade union Solidarity are marching today at the Sasol plant in Secunda against the new Sasol scheme ‘Khanyisa’ which they say only favours black workers and excludes them. [KS] pic.twitter.com/F4LXmaIwgg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

Thousands of white workers affiliated to Solidarity gathered in the hot dusty area in Secunda just a few kilometres away from the Sasol plant.

Members can be seen wearing bright orange Solidarity shirts and caps. There’s a jovial mood as others have brought braai stands and camping chairs.

“They don’t say ‘we judge you on your contribution, your loyalty, your production. No, we judge you on the colour of your skin’.”

At the same time, Sasol says it’s made contingency plans at its plants.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)