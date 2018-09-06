WCED receives 13 reports of child abductions, attempted kidnappings since August

The reports have come from various communities across Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has received six reports of attempted abductions over the past two days.

On Wednesday morning, a girl from Modderdam High was nearly abducted while making her way to school in Bonteheuwel.

Last week, a primary school learner was rescued by a vigilant community member in Kensington when a stranger tried to lure the child into his car.

In the Steenberg area in the same week, a Grade nine pupil was abducted and sexually assaulted while making her way to school.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says they've received 13 reports of child abductions and attempted kidnappings since 8 August.

“Three of the learners were abducted, sexually assaulted, and if you want to call it ‘returned’. One of the learners was abducted and found dead last Thursday. We have requested a meeting with the police [and] it’s imperative for us to know if there’s is a link in any way.”

EC CHILD ABDUCTIONS

Child abductions have spilt over into the Eastern Cape.

Premier Phumulo Masualle has raised concern about a spike in child snatching incidents in the province.

In the latest case, earlier this week four children were abducted in Whittlesea.

The premier's spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo says they have since been found and an investigation is underway.

“The premier’s grave concern is about the safety of our children in the province. We are calling on all the parents and members of the public to be on the alert and be vigilant to look after their kids, especially when they drop them off at school.”

