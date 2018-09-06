[WATCH LIVE] Zondo Commission hears applications to cross-examine witnesses

The legal teams for the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma want a chance to question witnesses, some of whom have put them at the centre of plans to loot the public purse.

JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture is hearing applications from those implicated in grand corruption to cross-examine witnesses.

WATCH: Zondo Commission hears applications to cross-examine witnesses