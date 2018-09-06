Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo Commission hears applications to cross-examine witnesses

The legal teams for the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma want a chance to question witnesses, some of whom have put them at the centre of plans to loot the public purse.

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo opens proceedings during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo opens proceedings during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture is hearing applications from those implicated in grand corruption to cross-examine witnesses.

The legal teams for the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma want a chance to question witnesses, some of whom have put them at the centre of plans to loot the public purse.

WATCH: Zondo Commission hears applications to cross-examine witnesses

Timeline

