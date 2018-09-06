Toyota recalls 1 million hybrid cars over technical problem
About 1.03 million vehicles built between June 2015 and May 2018 will be recalled for safety checks, the Toyota said. The affected models include Prius, Prius PHV and C-HR.
TOKYO - Japanese car giant Toyota on Wednesday recalled more than one million hybrid cars globally due to a technical problem which could in the worst case cause a fire in the vehicles.
About 1.03 million vehicles built between June 2015 and May 2018 will be recalled for safety checks, Toyota said. The affected models include Prius, Prius PHV and C-HR.
Of the 1.03 million, 554,000 are in Japan, 217,000 in North America and 219,000 in Europe.
"The electrical wiring... could short circuit and generate heat as it wears down due to vibrations during driving," the company said in a recall document submitted to the transport ministry.
"In the worst case, this could lead to a fire in the vehicle."
A spokesperson for Toyota Japan said she had no knowledge of any injuries occurring in Japan as a result of the possible defect.
"It is difficult to know if and how many times exactly such an incident has occurred," she told AFP.
Toyota has sold more than 10 million hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles globally, including the Prius, since 1997.
In 2016, Toyota announced the recall of 3.37 million vehicles globally over problems with air bags and a fuel emission control unit.
The biggest recall ever for the Prius was in February 2014, with 1.9 million vehicles involved.
Popular in Business
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
-
Ramaphosa: Recession a transitional issue that is going to pass
-
MTN’s worst nightmares are becoming reality in Nigeria
-
ANC looking to state, business and labour to pull SA out of recession
-
Countries go through cycles, Ramaphosa says of SA recession
-
Sasol signs Solidarity's memorandum in Free State
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.