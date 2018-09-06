Popular Topics
Taxi that overturned with 15 CT learners was unroadworthy

The accident occurred on Philip Kgosana Drive shortly after 7 am on Thursday morning. Six injuries were reported.

FILE: The overturned taxi on Philip Kgosana Drive in Cape Town on 6 September 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: The overturned taxi on Philip Kgosana Drive in Cape Town on 6 September 2018. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Preliminary investigations show a minibus taxi that overturned with 15 school children on board was unroadworthy.

The accident occurred on Philip Kgosana Drive shortly after 7 am on Thursday morning.

The driver fled the scene. At least six injuries have been reported.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “In this case, one eight-year-old boy was seriously injured and five slightly injured. The seriously injured boy was taken to hospital.”

