Taxi that overturned with 15 CT learners was unroadworthy

The accident occurred on Philip Kgosana Drive shortly after 7 am on Thursday morning. Six injuries were reported.

CAPE TOWN - Preliminary investigations show a minibus taxi that overturned with 15 school children on board was unroadworthy.

The driver fled the scene. At least six injuries have been reported.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “In this case, one eight-year-old boy was seriously injured and five slightly injured. The seriously injured boy was taken to hospital.”