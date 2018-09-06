SuperSport parts ways with Ashwin Willemse
According to a statement released by the channel on Thursday afternoon, Supersport confirms his contract has expired.
JOHANNESBURG – Rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse will not be returning to the SuperSport studios after his contract with the sports broadcasting channel expired.
Willemse made headlines in May when he walked out of a live broadcast accusing his fellow analysts Nick Mallet and Naas Botha of “patronising and undermining” him.
According to a statement released by the channel on Thursday afternoon, Supersport confirms his contract has expired.
The former Springbok wing who turns 37 this Saturday walked out of a live broadcast in May that prompted SuperSport to launch a full investigation into claims of racism made by Willemse which the company later found to be unsubstantiated.
The matter was later referred to the Human Rights Commission and SuperSport says it’s in communication with the organisation.
Neither Willemse nor lawyer have been available for comment.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Sport
-
Solinas was not on top of our list - Kaizer Motaung
-
Serena speaks out on Kaepernick after reaching US Open semis
-
New-look Springboks for crunch Wallabies clash
-
Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban
-
PSL partners with SAPS to eradicate crime, violence at stadiums
-
Du Toit wary of Wallabies' breakdown threat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.