SuperSport parts ways with Ashwin Willemse

According to a statement released by the channel on Thursday afternoon, Supersport confirms his contract has expired.

JOHANNESBURG – Rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse will not be returning to the SuperSport studios after his contract with the sports broadcasting channel expired.

Willemse made headlines in May when he walked out of a live broadcast accusing his fellow analysts Nick Mallet and Naas Botha of “patronising and undermining” him.

According to a statement released by the channel on Thursday afternoon, Supersport confirms his contract has expired.

The former Springbok wing who turns 37 this Saturday walked out of a live broadcast in May that prompted SuperSport to launch a full investigation into claims of racism made by Willemse which the company later found to be unsubstantiated.

The matter was later referred to the Human Rights Commission and SuperSport says it’s in communication with the organisation.

Neither Willemse nor lawyer have been available for comment.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)