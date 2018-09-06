Sundowns lock down Nascimento and Mkhulise
Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have extended the contracts of Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento and midfielder Siphelele Mkhulise by a further three and five years respectively.
Nascimento has been integral for Pitso Mosimane since joining the club in early 2017, while 21-year-old Mkhulise is highly rated at Chloorkop and will be a prominent feature in the future for the club.
Nascimento has scored some crucial goals for Sundowns, especially with his calm demeanor from the penalty spot while Mkhulise impressed on his first start for the club against Kaizer Chiefs in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup in preseason.
Mamelodi Sundowns is pleased to announce that it has tied down two players; one a stabilising figure at the back and the second; one for the future.— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 5, 2018
