State capture inquiry: ‘Guptas cannot be given special treatment’

JOHANNESBURG - Evidence leaders have argued that the Guptas cannot be given special treatment in order to testify at the state capture inquiry.

Ajay Gupta’s lawyer says he’s prepared to testify but not on South African soil.

Several lawyers have argued that they should be allowed to cross-examine witnesses who have implicated their clients during the hearings.

Gupta’s counsel says he fears his client will be arrested by the Hawks which he’s labelled “incompetent” if he returns to the country, therefore, he isn’t prepared to testify on South African soil.

However, Advocate Vincent Maleka says it would be problematic if evidence leaders went abroad.

“Can you imagine the public outcry that you, as the chairperson, will have to face that you are now going to seek additional financial support from the executive to fund a trip to Dubai?”

Maleka says the Guptas can’t be given special treatment.

“Mr Duduzane Zuma had the courage of facing those incompetent law enforcement agents by coming back into the country. What is so different to his business partners?”

However, the Guptas' lawyer has argued that there would be value in getting the whole truth from Ajay and his brothers even if this is done via video link.

The commission resumes on Monday.

