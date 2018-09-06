State capture inquiry: ‘Guptas cannot be given special treatment’
Ajay Gupta’s lawyer says he’s prepared to testify but not on south African soil.
JOHANNESBURG - Evidence leaders have argued that the Guptas cannot be given special treatment in order to testify at the state capture inquiry.
Ajay Gupta’s lawyer says he’s prepared to testify but not on South African soil.
Several lawyers have argued that they should be allowed to cross-examine witnesses who have implicated their clients during the hearings.
Gupta’s counsel says he fears his client will be arrested by the Hawks which he’s labelled “incompetent” if he returns to the country, therefore, he isn’t prepared to testify on South African soil.
However, Advocate Vincent Maleka says it would be problematic if evidence leaders went abroad.
“Can you imagine the public outcry that you, as the chairperson, will have to face that you are now going to seek additional financial support from the executive to fund a trip to Dubai?”
Maleka says the Guptas can’t be given special treatment.
“Mr Duduzane Zuma had the courage of facing those incompetent law enforcement agents by coming back into the country. What is so different to his business partners?”
However, the Guptas' lawyer has argued that there would be value in getting the whole truth from Ajay and his brothers even if this is done via video link.
The commission resumes on Monday.
WATCH: Ajay Gupta & Duduzane Zuma want to cross-examine witnesses
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
'Ajay Gupta won’t come back to SA to expose himself to incompetent Hawks'
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
SuperSport parts ways with Ashwin Willemse
-
Mashaba: Deadly Joburg fire has been extinguished
-
More fire engines deployed to extinguish deadly Joburg fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.