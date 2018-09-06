Solinas was not on top of our list - Kaizer Motaung

Italian Giovanni Solinas was then appointed head coach just two weeks before the season started on 4 August, a decision Kaizer Motaung admitted wasn’t their most favoured.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung confirmed that Italian coach Giovanni Solinas was not too of their list to replace Steve Komphela as the head coach.

Komphela was relieved of his duties in April after Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup semi-final exit at the hands of eventual champions Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in which spectator violence marred the occasion.

“I must admit that Giovanni wasn’t our first choice but we had two top coaches escape our grips. The second guy we were very close to securing and just two days before he was supposed to sign he was offered a better paying job by an Arab team and we can’t compete with the kind of money those clubs throw at coaches.”

Motaung also pleaded to give Solinas time after an indifferent start to his tenure as Chiefs coach. In five league games, Chiefs are still without a victory having drawn four times and lost one.

Amakhosi will also have to wait another three months for the opportunity to compete for a trophy to fill a cabinet that has gathered dust for three seasons after been dumped out of the MTN8 Cup semifinal by defending champions SuperSport United.

“We have to give Giovanni time because he came just two weeks before the start of the season, he didn’t have a pre-season with the team and has come into a pressure situation.”

Chiefs’ first fixture after the international break will be away to Cape Town City on 15 September.