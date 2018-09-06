Solidarity expects thousands to join strike at Sasol's Secunda plant
The union says the purpose of the shutdown is to highlight to management that white workers are angry and frustrated by their exclusion from the Khanyisa Scheme which Sasol said would initially benefit all staff.
JOHANNESBURG – Trade union Solidarity expects thousands of its members to gather at Sasol’s Secunda plant as part of a shutdown against a black empowerment scheme at the chemical giant.
The union says the purpose of the shutdown is to highlight to management that white workers are angry and frustrated by their exclusion from the Khanyisa Scheme which Sasol said would initially benefit all staff.
However, phase two of the scheme will focus on black employees who have been disadvantaged by the country's apartheid history.
Solidarity delivered a memorandum at Sasol’s plant in Sasolburg on Wednesday.
Solidarity's Dirk Hermann has been speaking about the union's plan for the day.
“We’ll hand over a memorandum again. Workers will come to the workplace and will down tools and then we’ve also a march and a march will be joined by hundreds of members of the local community.”
Sasol has, meanwhile, assured customers that fuel supply will not be interrupted.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
-
Ramaphosa: Recession a transitional issue that is going to pass
-
Countries go through cycles, Ramaphosa says of SA recession
-
ANC looking to state, business and labour to pull SA out of recession
-
MTN’s worst nightmares are becoming reality in Nigeria
-
Rand weakens further ahead of current account data
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.