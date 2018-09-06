Solidarity expects thousands to join strike at Sasol's Secunda plant

The union says the purpose of the shutdown is to highlight to management that white workers are angry and frustrated by their exclusion from the Khanyisa Scheme which Sasol said would initially benefit all staff.

JOHANNESBURG – Trade union Solidarity expects thousands of its members to gather at Sasol’s Secunda plant as part of a shutdown against a black empowerment scheme at the chemical giant.

The union says the purpose of the shutdown is to highlight to management that white workers are angry and frustrated by their exclusion from the Khanyisa Scheme which Sasol said would initially benefit all staff.

However, phase two of the scheme will focus on black employees who have been disadvantaged by the country's apartheid history.

Solidarity delivered a memorandum at Sasol’s plant in Sasolburg on Wednesday.

Solidarity's Dirk Hermann has been speaking about the union's plan for the day.

“We’ll hand over a memorandum again. Workers will come to the workplace and will down tools and then we’ve also a march and a march will be joined by hundreds of members of the local community.”

Sasol has, meanwhile, assured customers that fuel supply will not be interrupted.

