Sharks, Lions look to maintain dominance in Currie Cup

CAPE TOWN - The Sharks and Golden Lions will look to maintain their early dominance in the Currie Cup by stretching their winning runs to three matches in what marks the halfway stage of their pool rounds this weekend.

Both teams won their opening two games with bonus points, although they trail Western Province on the standings on points’ difference.

And with the competition nearing the business end, the men from Durban and Johannesburg will be determined to remain at the top-end of the log for possible home semi-finals. The Capetonians, who are also unbeaten, have a bye this week.

The Sharks will host the Pumas on Friday at Kings Park in Durban, where the visitors will look to end a losing run stretching over more than 22 seasons and to bounce back from a 57-28 defeat against the Capetonians last week.

Interestingly, the men from Mpumalanga have scored more points than the Durbanites, but they will have to tighten up their defence, as they have conceded 37 more points in the same number of matches.

Sharks coach Robert du Preez made only two changes to his starting team, with Luke Stringer and Aphelele Fassi earning their first starts, while Springbok hooker Akker van der Merwe makes his first appearance of the season among the replacements.

The Pumas made three changes to their side, which sees Marko Janse van Rensburg, Hugo Kloppers, and Ruwellyn Isbel being drafted into the starting team.

In Kimberley, Griquas will have their sights set on earning their first victory of the season when they host the Blue Bulls on Saturday, but they will expect a tough challenge from the visitors who come of back-to-back defeats.

The last time the Kimberley outfit defeated their Pretoria counterparts was in 2012, but with Griquas under pressure to win to remain in the semi-final race, they will not be short on motivation.

Both teams made three personnel changes with Eital Bredenkamp, Enver Brandt and Andre Swarts being promoted to Griquas’ starting line-up, while Duncan Matthews, Franco Naude and Nick de Jager will all earn their first starts for the Blue Bulls, with former Blitzbok, Dylan Sage, starting on the bench.

The Golden Lions and Free State Cheetahs will battle it out in Johannesburg in the closing match of the weekend on Saturday, where the visitors will be desperate for a win after defeats in their last two outings.

The Free Staters may have won three of their last four matches against the Golden Lions, but with the team having scored far fewer points than the opposition, and conceding more in their first two matches, they will have to deliver a solid performance all around to earn a victory.

The Golden Lions team shows three changes with Pieter Jansen and Jacobie Adriaanse starting in a new-look front row, while Madosh Tambwe starts on the wing to allow Andries Coetzee a rest.

The Free State Cheetahs also opted for continuity in selection, with the only change to the run-on team being the inclusion of former Junior Springbok loose-forward Abongile Nonkontwana, who fills the void left by Gerhard Olivier’s call-up to the PRO14 squad.