Sascoc announces final team SA 2018 Youth Olympic Games squad
The additional 42 names bring the final number of competitors heading to Argentina to 70.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has announced the additional athletes to Team South Africa to represent the rainbow nation at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games to be held from 6-18 October in Buenos, Argentina.
The additional 42 names bring the final number of competitors heading to Argentina to 70. The initial 28 names were released on 28 August.
Athletics boasts the biggest contingent with a 16-member strong squad while the rugby sevens team is made up of 12 athletes.
The two team sports travelling to South America are hockey (girls) and boys’ rugby sevens.
In addition to the athletics, hockey and rugby sevens codes, athletes were also selected from other sports which include: archery, modern pentathlon and triathlon.
Sascoc president Gideon Sam congratulated the members of the squad: “The Youth Olympic Games are very important for the future of South African sport. This event will go a long way to exposing our talented youngsters at such international competition and giving them valuable experience. Not only will they get an idea of where they stand in comparison with their global counterparts, but it also exposes them to the multi-coded sports environment."
Managing and coaching additions to the squad are also hugely experienced personnel who have occupied these positions previously in various other sporting events.
TEAM NAMES
Archery
Wian Roux
Coach/Manager: Wesley Gates
Athletics
Prudence Sekgodiso, Nicole Louw, Kayla Van Der Bergh, Marissa Swanepoel, Gontse Morake, Bianca Erasmus, Dane Roets, Carmie Prinsloo, Luke Davids, Lindokuhle Gora, Jason Tito, Sifiso Miya, Nikolai Van Huyssteen, Lohan Potgieter, Francois Prinsloo and Jano Esterhuizen
Coach/Managers: Alroy Dixon, Regan Julius and Eben Vermaas
Hockey Girls
Ammaarah Hendriks, Kayla De Waal, Angela Welham, Jacolene McLaren, Samantha Smuts, Angel Nkosi, Zimkhitha Weston, Mishka Ellis and Nepo Serage
Coach/Managers: Tsoanelo Pholo and Tarrin Ramsden
Modern Pentathlon
Alida Van der Merwe and Rhys Poovan
Coach/Manager: Johan Windt
Rugby Sevens
Christoffel Grobbelaar, Christiaan Pretorius, Dawid Kellerman, Celempilo Gumede, Louwan Horn, Ross Braude, Jacobus Hattingh, William Rose, Muzilikazi Manyike, Ofentse Maubane, Mnombo Zwelindaba and Diego Appollis
Coach/Managers: Marius Schoeman and Sandile Ngcobo
Triathlon
Amber Schlebusch and Christiaan Stroebel
Coach/Manager: Riana Robertson
Team management for previously announced codes
Canoeing: Craig Mustard
Climbing: Allister Fenton
Dance: Rankatsana Masetloa
Equestrian: Chad Cunningham
Gymnastics: Armand Koekemoer, Louis Fourie, Kevin Basson and Robyn Mueller
Golf: Zethu Myeki
Rowing: Thato Mokoena
Sailing: Tyrone Rawlins
Shooting: Adriaan De Beer
Aquatics: Chanelle Van Wyk
Tennis: Michiel Olivier
Weightlifting: Pieter Pretoruis
Wrestling: Reinhard Bosse
