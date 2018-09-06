Sascoc announces final team SA 2018 Youth Olympic Games squad

The additional 42 names bring the final number of competitors heading to Argentina to 70.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has announced the additional athletes to Team South Africa to represent the rainbow nation at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games to be held from 6-18 October in Buenos, Argentina.

The additional 42 names bring the final number of competitors heading to Argentina to 70. The initial 28 names were released on 28 August.

Athletics boasts the biggest contingent with a 16-member strong squad while the rugby sevens team is made up of 12 athletes.

The two team sports travelling to South America are hockey (girls) and boys’ rugby sevens.

In addition to the athletics, hockey and rugby sevens codes, athletes were also selected from other sports which include: archery, modern pentathlon and triathlon.

Sascoc president Gideon Sam congratulated the members of the squad: “The Youth Olympic Games are very important for the future of South African sport. This event will go a long way to exposing our talented youngsters at such international competition and giving them valuable experience. Not only will they get an idea of where they stand in comparison with their global counterparts, but it also exposes them to the multi-coded sports environment."

Managing and coaching additions to the squad are also hugely experienced personnel who have occupied these positions previously in various other sporting events.

TEAM NAMES

Archery

Wian Roux

Coach/Manager: Wesley Gates

Athletics

Prudence Sekgodiso, Nicole Louw, Kayla Van Der Bergh, Marissa Swanepoel, Gontse Morake, Bianca Erasmus, Dane Roets, Carmie Prinsloo, Luke Davids, Lindokuhle Gora, Jason Tito, Sifiso Miya, Nikolai Van Huyssteen, Lohan Potgieter, Francois Prinsloo and Jano Esterhuizen

Coach/Managers: Alroy Dixon, Regan Julius and Eben Vermaas

Hockey Girls

Ammaarah Hendriks, Kayla De Waal, Angela Welham, Jacolene McLaren, Samantha Smuts, Angel Nkosi, Zimkhitha Weston, Mishka Ellis and Nepo Serage

Coach/Managers: Tsoanelo Pholo and Tarrin Ramsden

Modern Pentathlon

Alida Van der Merwe and Rhys Poovan

Coach/Manager: Johan Windt

Rugby Sevens

Christoffel Grobbelaar, Christiaan Pretorius, Dawid Kellerman, Celempilo Gumede, Louwan Horn, Ross Braude, Jacobus Hattingh, William Rose, Muzilikazi Manyike, Ofentse Maubane, Mnombo Zwelindaba and Diego Appollis

Coach/Managers: Marius Schoeman and Sandile Ngcobo

Triathlon

Amber Schlebusch and Christiaan Stroebel

Coach/Manager: Riana Robertson

Team management for previously announced codes

Canoeing: Craig Mustard

Climbing: Allister Fenton

Dance: Rankatsana Masetloa

Equestrian: Chad Cunningham

Gymnastics: Armand Koekemoer, Louis Fourie, Kevin Basson and Robyn Mueller

Golf: Zethu Myeki

Rowing: Thato Mokoena

Sailing: Tyrone Rawlins

Shooting: Adriaan De Beer

Aquatics: Chanelle Van Wyk

Tennis: Michiel Olivier

Weightlifting: Pieter Pretoruis

Wrestling: Reinhard Bosse