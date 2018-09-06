SAHRC opposed to land expropriation without compensation

The chapter nine institution made its oral submission before Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it is opposed to a constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The chapter nine institution made its oral submission before Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee on Thursday.

Thursday marks day three of the second phase of land hearings at Parliament.

The SAHRC says the only impediment to land reform is the failure of government to implement existing policies.

The commission’s Jonas Sibanyoni said: “The commission regards the ineffective implementation of land reform programmes as the root cause of inadequate land reform in South Africa.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Floyd Shivambu has objected to the commission’s submission, calling it political.

“I’m not comfortable with the SAHRC’s position. I think they are taking a political posture, which is problematic. And I think for the same reason that we had said that government departments should not come to make representations, I think we should forbid these institutions to come and make political statements here.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)