Safa & SABC resolve dispute over Bafana vs Libya match
CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association (Safa) and South African Broadcasting Corporation
(SABC) have announced that they have amicably resolved the issue of broadcasting the Afcon qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Libya which will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The match which kicks off at 15h00 will be televised live on SABC 1.
“We are pleased to announce that we have resolved the outstanding issues and I would like to thank the SABC in making sure that the nation will watch their favourite sport on the national broadcaster,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan.
“I would also like to thank the Ministries of Sport and Recreation SA and Communications for working hard to resolve this matter,” added Jordaan.
