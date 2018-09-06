SA recession gives ANC jitters ahead of polls
The party has called for an aggressive approach in implementing a recovery plan with the country slipping into a technical recession this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) fears a hammering at the polls as the economy continues to struggle.
The party has called for an aggressive approach in implementing a recovery plan with the country slipping into a technical recession this week, thanks to poor economic growth over the past several months.
The ANC’s Enoch Godongwana, who heads up the party's sub-committee on economic growth, says they're not happy going into an election year with the country in a recession.
He's reiterated calls for South Africans to band together to spark growth.
“We’re also going into a job summit next month. We call on both government, labour and business to make concrete proposals on how to deal with growth and job creation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
