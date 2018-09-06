Rose McGowan makes history at GQ Men of the Year awards
The 45-year-old actress-and-activist collected the prestigious honour for her brave decision to speak out about the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
LONDON - Rose McGowan became the first-ever female recipient of the Inspiration Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday.
The 45-year-old actress-and-activist made history during the star-studded awards ceremony at the Tate Modern in London, as she collected the prestigious honour for her brave decision to speak out about the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Breaking News: I have decided to what to wear to tonight’s @BritishGQ Man of the Year awards. The dress code said women should wear cocktail or evening gowns. This threw me. Mostly because those kinds of dress give me Hollywood PTSD that is peculiar to someone like me. Con’t...— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) September 5, 2018
Speaking about her win, McGowan said: "It feels pretty special. It's really nice to be recognised for the years of behind-the-scenes work that I've done and some in front of the scenes.
"But I simply come as representative for those who don't have voices and I feel like I stand in for them, so if I feel like I'm being honoured, it's they who are being honoured."
The former Charmed star - who attended the event with her partner, non-binary model Rain Dove - was one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, and helped pave the way for dozens of others to tell their story and be heard.
Elsewhere in the evening, Prince Charles was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award for his services to philanthropy, in recognition of his position as president or patron of over 400 charities, which raise a total of more than £150 million annually for their causes.
Dua Lipa was given the award for Solo Artist, whilst Tottenham Hotspur and England soccer player Harry Kane was named Sportsman of the Year, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was given the International Man accolade.
Legendary guitarist Johnny Marr walked away with the Lifetime Achievement gong, whilst Jorja Smith was given the statuette for Breakthrough Solo Artist.
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 full list of winners:
Editor's Lifetime Achievement Award For Services To Philanthropy
Prince Philip
Inspiration
Rose McGowan
Solo Artist
Dua Lipa
Breakthrough Designer
Charles Jeffrey
International Man
Chadwick Boseman
Politician
David Lammy
Sportsman
Harry Kane
Breakthrough Actor
Tom Bateman
Maddox Gallery Artist
Jonathan Yeo
Editor's Special Award
Sacha Baron Cohen
Writer
Michael Wolff
Breakthrough Solo Artist
Jorja Smith
Lifetime Achievement
Johnny Marr
Fashion Icon
Naomi Campbell
Most Stylish Man
John Legend
Brand of the Year
Philipp Plein
Design Legend of the Year
Ralph Lauren
Live Act of the Year
Years & Years
Actor of the Year
Daniel Kaluuya
Television Actor of the Year
Elisabeth Moss
Songwriter of the Year
Paul Weller
Designer of the Year
Donatella Versace
Popular in Lifestyle
-
This ain't it: Absa shades Nando's, but tweeps aren't feeling it
-
[WATCH] Soweto shows 'Brooke Logan' tons of SA love
-
Drowning cited as Dolores O'Riordan's cause of death
-
[UPDATE] Bonang Matheba tax fraud refuted
-
[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between
-
Katy Perry denies Dr Luke rape claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.