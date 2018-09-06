Popular Topics
Rose McGowan makes history at GQ Men of the Year awards

The 45-year-old actress-and-activist collected the prestigious honour for her brave decision to speak out about the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

FILE: Actress Rose McGowan attends New York Academy of Art's Tribeca Ball 2016 on 4 April 2016 in New York City. Picture: AFP
33 minutes ago

LONDON - Rose McGowan became the first-ever female recipient of the Inspiration Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old actress-and-activist made history during the star-studded awards ceremony at the Tate Modern in London, as she collected the prestigious honour for her brave decision to speak out about the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking about her win, McGowan said: "It feels pretty special. It's really nice to be recognised for the years of behind-the-scenes work that I've done and some in front of the scenes.

"But I simply come as representative for those who don't have voices and I feel like I stand in for them, so if I feel like I'm being honoured, it's they who are being honoured."

The former Charmed star - who attended the event with her partner, non-binary model Rain Dove - was one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, and helped pave the way for dozens of others to tell their story and be heard.

Elsewhere in the evening, Prince Charles was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award for his services to philanthropy, in recognition of his position as president or patron of over 400 charities, which raise a total of more than £150 million annually for their causes.

Dua Lipa was given the award for Solo Artist, whilst Tottenham Hotspur and England soccer player Harry Kane was named Sportsman of the Year, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was given the International Man accolade.

Legendary guitarist Johnny Marr walked away with the Lifetime Achievement gong, whilst Jorja Smith was given the statuette for Breakthrough Solo Artist.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 full list of winners:

Editor's Lifetime Achievement Award For Services To Philanthropy
Prince Philip

Inspiration
Rose McGowan

Solo Artist
Dua Lipa

Breakthrough Designer
Charles Jeffrey

International Man
Chadwick Boseman

Politician
David Lammy

Sportsman
Harry Kane

Breakthrough Actor
Tom Bateman

Maddox Gallery Artist
Jonathan Yeo

Editor's Special Award
Sacha Baron Cohen

Writer
Michael Wolff

Breakthrough Solo Artist
Jorja Smith

Lifetime Achievement
Johnny Marr

Fashion Icon
Naomi Campbell

Most Stylish Man
John Legend

Brand of the Year
Philipp Plein

Design Legend of the Year
Ralph Lauren

Live Act of the Year
Years & Years

Actor of the Year
Daniel Kaluuya

Television Actor of the Year
Elisabeth Moss

Songwriter of the Year
Paul Weller

Designer of the Year
Donatella Versace

