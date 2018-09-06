Rose McGowan makes history at GQ Men of the Year awards

The 45-year-old actress-and-activist collected the prestigious honour for her brave decision to speak out about the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

LONDON - Rose McGowan became the first-ever female recipient of the Inspiration Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old actress-and-activist made history during the star-studded awards ceremony at the Tate Modern in London, as she collected the prestigious honour for her brave decision to speak out about the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Breaking News: I have decided to what to wear to tonight’s @BritishGQ Man of the Year awards. The dress code said women should wear cocktail or evening gowns. This threw me. Mostly because those kinds of dress give me Hollywood PTSD that is peculiar to someone like me. Con’t... — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) September 5, 2018

Speaking about her win, McGowan said: "It feels pretty special. It's really nice to be recognised for the years of behind-the-scenes work that I've done and some in front of the scenes.

"But I simply come as representative for those who don't have voices and I feel like I stand in for them, so if I feel like I'm being honoured, it's they who are being honoured."

The former Charmed star - who attended the event with her partner, non-binary model Rain Dove - was one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, and helped pave the way for dozens of others to tell their story and be heard.

Elsewhere in the evening, Prince Charles was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award for his services to philanthropy, in recognition of his position as president or patron of over 400 charities, which raise a total of more than £150 million annually for their causes.

Dua Lipa was given the award for Solo Artist, whilst Tottenham Hotspur and England soccer player Harry Kane was named Sportsman of the Year, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was given the International Man accolade.

Legendary guitarist Johnny Marr walked away with the Lifetime Achievement gong, whilst Jorja Smith was given the statuette for Breakthrough Solo Artist.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 full list of winners:

Editor's Lifetime Achievement Award For Services To Philanthropy

Prince Philip

Inspiration

Rose McGowan

Solo Artist

Dua Lipa

Breakthrough Designer

Charles Jeffrey

International Man

Chadwick Boseman

Politician

David Lammy

Sportsman

Harry Kane

Breakthrough Actor

Tom Bateman

Maddox Gallery Artist

Jonathan Yeo

Editor's Special Award

Sacha Baron Cohen

Writer

Michael Wolff

Breakthrough Solo Artist

Jorja Smith

Lifetime Achievement

Johnny Marr

Fashion Icon

Naomi Campbell

Most Stylish Man

John Legend

Brand of the Year

Philipp Plein

Design Legend of the Year

Ralph Lauren

Live Act of the Year

Years & Years

Actor of the Year

Daniel Kaluuya

Television Actor of the Year

Elisabeth Moss

Songwriter of the Year

Paul Weller

Designer of the Year

Donatella Versace