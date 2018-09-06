Revolutionary surgery gives Jozi girl (3) hope of keeping eyesight

Last January, Mahira Khan was diagnosed with retinoblastoma. It’s a form of cancer in the retina of the eye. But following treatment in Cape Town, this could all change.

CAPE TOWN - A three-year-old Johannesburg girl has a shot at keeping her eyesight thanks to a revolutionary procedure performed at Groote Schuur Hospital.

Last January, Mahira Khan was diagnosed with retinoblastoma. It’s a form of cancer in the retina of the eye. But following treatment in Cape Town, this could all change.

By the time the cancerous growths were detected in the little girl’s right eye, they were too far advanced, and her entire eyeball had to be removed.

Doctors then discovered cancerous growths in her left eye too. Mahira’s father, Mohammad Khan, says he and his wife managed their daughter's disease while making sure her three siblings attended school.

“It was a very painful thing for us initially, that your child is going to loose one of the vital organs of the body and it was more painful when it was discovered she's got tumour in the other eye also.”

But in May, Mahira and her parents got some fresh hope as she began Brachytherapy treatment with the hospital's head of the ocular oncology division, Dr Hamza Mustak.

“Our team here designs customised implants which are made from solid gold, essentially where the (radioactive) seeds are then implanted into this gold little plate and the plate sits specifically on the eye, in the area of the tumour, so it radiates just the tumour.”

Mahira and her family have now returned to Johannesburg. Doctors say her prognosis is good.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)