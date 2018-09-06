Rand weakens further ahead of current account data
The rand is down nearly 4% since Tuesday’s GDP release and is seen by analysts testing the R16.00 mark amid continued local and global pressures.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand extended losses on Thursday ahead of the release of current account data that could add to South Africa’s woes after its economy slipped into recession for the first time in nearly a decade.
At 0640 GMT the rand was 0.62% weaker at R15.5300 per dollar compared to a close of R15.4350 overnight in New York.
The central bank publishes second quarter current account figures at 0900 GMT, a number that will be closely watched by investors to gauge just how vulnerable South Africa is to a sharp outflow of funds.
In the first quarter, the deficit swung to 4.8% of gross domestic product, its widest in two years. A Reuters poll expects the second quarter figure to narrow to a 3.4% shortfall.
The rand is down nearly four percent since Tuesday’s GDP release and is seen by analysts testing the R16.00 mark amid continued local and global pressures.
Bonds have also taken a bashing, with the yield on benchmark government paper due in 2026 up 4.5 basis points in early trade to 9.255%.
Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.6%.
Popular in Business
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
-
SA recession gives ANC jitters ahead of polls
-
Solidarity expects thousands to join strike at Sasol's Secunda plant
-
Moody's predicts minimal growth after SA slides into recession
-
Countries go through cycles, Ramaphosa says of SA recession
-
Ramaphosa: Recession a transitional issue that is going to pass
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.