PSL partners with SAPS to eradicate crime, violence at stadiums

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday announced a new partnership with the South African Police Service to eradicate crime and violence in communities and football stadiums.

The announcement comes on the back of numerous violent occurrences at football stadiums in the country, most notably the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in April in the Nedbank Cup semifinal between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Starts.

Both parties will launch initiatives around the country targeting the youth to participate in crime prevention activities in an effort to ease the violence in South African communities and stadiums.

Chairperson of the PSL, Dr Irvin Khoza, says that they are fully committed to making the partnership work with the SAPS to create a safer environment for football fans in stadiums.

"This is an important partnership because it is important for football fans to enjoy the match without feeling threatened," said Dr Khoza.

Also in attendance at the briefing was Police Minister Bheki Cele, who said that they are working on different methods to assist the PSL to make sure that fans are safe at stadiums.

"We aren’t comfortable with deploying more police personnel at stadiums because we do not want to overpopulate the stadiums. We want the fans to feel safe without overpopulating the stadiums with police presence."

"We need to have a profile of all the people that cause trouble at stadiums so that we can monitor it."

Cele also says that the consumption of alcohol and drugs at stadiums is a massive challenge for them but they are committed to regulate that as much as possible.

"In the Western Cape there is a machine that detects the level of dagga one has smoked so we will role that out so that we can monitor the consumption of drugs and alcohol at football stadiums."