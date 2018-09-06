PSA shocked following deadly fire at Health Dept building in Joburg

The fire broke out on Wednesday at the bank of Lisbon building, which is the Home to the health and human settlements departments.

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Servants Association has expressed its shock at a fire in the Johannesburg CBD which claimed the lives of three firefighters.

Staff were evacuated after the blaze broke out on the 23rd floor.

Firefighters rushed to the aid of workers after the fire broke out on Wednesday morning.

“I saw the building on fire and there was a lot of panic. It’s very heartbreaking to hear that one of our firefighters lost their life,” an eyewitness said.

As recently as three weeks ago, the PSA warned the Gauteng government that there are a number of buildings in the province that do not meet health and safety regulations.

Acting Joburg Mayor Funzela Ngobeni says his office will investigate.

“We’ll obviously assess to find out exactly what happened and what it is that needs to be fixed going forward. But our condolences to the families of those that passed away.”

The Health Department is expected to be briefed on Thursday morning on the preliminary findings of the investigation into what caused the fire.

