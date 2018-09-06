PSA shocked following deadly fire at Health Dept building in Joburg
The fire broke out on Wednesday at the bank of Lisbon building, which is the Home to the health and human settlements departments.
JOHANNESBURG – The Public Servants Association has expressed its shock at a fire in the Johannesburg CBD which claimed the lives of three firefighters.
The fire broke out on Wednesday at the Bank of Lisbon building, which is the home to the Health and Human Settlements departments.
Staff were evacuated after the blaze broke out on the 23rd floor.
Firefighters rushed to the aid of workers after the fire broke out on Wednesday morning.
“I saw the building on fire and there was a lot of panic. It’s very heartbreaking to hear that one of our firefighters lost their life,” an eyewitness said.
As recently as three weeks ago, the PSA warned the Gauteng government that there are a number of buildings in the province that do not meet health and safety regulations.
Acting Joburg Mayor Funzela Ngobeni says his office will investigate.
“We’ll obviously assess to find out exactly what happened and what it is that needs to be fixed going forward. But our condolences to the families of those that passed away.”
The Health Department is expected to be briefed on Thursday morning on the preliminary findings of the investigation into what caused the fire.
VIDEO: 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
Popular in Local
-
7 hours later - Joburg building deadly fire rages on
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
-
Ramaphosa: Recession a transitional issue that is going to pass
-
Losing money had no role in decision to leave Steinhoff after 29 years - Jooste
-
Firefighter falls to death trying to extinguish JHB fire
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.