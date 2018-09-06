PSA challenges Health Department interdict over Civitas Building
The association says the Civitas Building was declared unfit for people to occupy by the Labour Department.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) plans to oppose the Health Department’s urgent interdict forcing employees to work in an unsafe building in the Pretoria CBD.
The association says the Civitas Building was declared unfit for people to occupy by the Labour Department.
The PSA’s Tahir Maepa says their application was prompted by employees who complained about the condition of the building.
“We’re going to defend it. There’s no way we’re going to allow a tragedy like the one that we saw in Johannesburg.”
The matter is due to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria this morning.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
'Exhausted' firefighting crews resume battle to extinguish Joburg CBD blaze
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
Joburg CBD fire could have started even if building was compliant, says MEC
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
-
Firefighter falls to death trying to extinguish JHB fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.