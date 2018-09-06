PSA challenges Health Department interdict over Civitas Building

The association says the Civitas Building was declared unfit for people to occupy by the Labour Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) plans to oppose the Health Department’s urgent interdict forcing employees to work in an unsafe building in the Pretoria CBD.

The PSA’s Tahir Maepa says their application was prompted by employees who complained about the condition of the building.

“We’re going to defend it. There’s no way we’re going to allow a tragedy like the one that we saw in Johannesburg.”

The matter is due to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria this morning.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)