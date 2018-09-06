Heads will roll once SIU concludes Water Dept tenders probe

The department is broke and has asked Parliament to adjust it's 2018/2019 budget so it can meet its targets for this financial year.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency says action will be taken against those who have been found guilty of wrongdoing after President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe suspected corruption and maladministration in national Department of Water and Sanitation tenders.

Minister Gugile Nkwinti admitted to Parliament that the department is struggling to cope, and revealed wasteful expenditure rose to between R6 billion and R8 billion under former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says: “The noose is tightening around the necks of those who use the public sector for their own gain. There is no place in this administration for people who are corrupt in their activities, or people who use taxpayers’ money which is supposed to be going to service delivery for their own ends.”