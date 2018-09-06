Presidency calls on those with info to testify at Zondo commission
The Presidency's Khuselo Diko says they support Zondo's appeal to people with information to come forward.
CAPE TOWN - The Presidency has joined the Zondo Commission into state capture's call to all people with information to come forward and testify.
The inquiry is currently hearing applications from those implicated in testimony to cross-examine witnesses.
Lawyers for the Gupta family and Duduzane Zuma want a chance to question witnesses who have fingered them as central figures with plans to loot the public purse.
The Presidency's Khuselo Diko says they support Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's appeal to people with information to come forward.
“It’s [the commission] bringing to the fore the information that may have been concealed for a period of time. And as the Presidency, we continue to urge all those with information that may assist in the investigation to come forward and make sure that they present their testimony before the commission.”
WATCH: Ajay Gupta & Duduzane Zuma want to cross-examine witnesses
Popular in Business
-
MTN’s worst nightmares are becoming reality in Nigeria
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
-
SA recession gives ANC jitters ahead of polls
-
Solidarity expects thousands to join strike at Sasol's Secunda plant
-
3 myths about China's investment in Africa and why they need to be dispelled
-
Countries go through cycles, Ramaphosa says of SA recession
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.