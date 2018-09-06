Presidency calls on those with info to testify at Zondo commission

The Presidency's Khuselo Diko says they support Zondo's appeal to people with information to come forward.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency has joined the Zondo Commission into state capture's call to all people with information to come forward and testify.

The inquiry is currently hearing applications from those implicated in testimony to cross-examine witnesses.

Lawyers for the Gupta family and Duduzane Zuma want a chance to question witnesses who have fingered them as central figures with plans to loot the public purse.

The Presidency's Khuselo Diko says they support Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's appeal to people with information to come forward.

“It’s [the commission] bringing to the fore the information that may have been concealed for a period of time. And as the Presidency, we continue to urge all those with information that may assist in the investigation to come forward and make sure that they present their testimony before the commission.”

WATCH: Ajay Gupta & Duduzane Zuma want to cross-examine witnesses