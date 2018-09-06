Popular Topics
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite

A customer saw a rodent nibbling the gingerbread men cookies in a local Shoprite store and the internet wasn't amused.

mouse-in-pastriespng
mouse-in-pastriespng
2 hours ago

A customer saw a mouse nibbling the gingerbread cookies in a local Shoprite store and the internet wasn't amused.

In one of the images a mouse can clearly be seen standing on a tray of gingerbread men marked R1.99 each.

The pictures went viral this week, but it was snapped in June by one Pretty Ndhlovo who tweeted that she was grabbing a pie from a Shoprite in Yeoville, Joahnnesburg 'THEN BOOM, Mr Rat was right in front of me feasting on those yummies.'

Shoprite has since apologised for the incident saying all stock was destroyed and they are taking measures to deal with the rodent issue.

Take a listen to this and other trending stories on Barb's Wire online report below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA