Parties want urgent special Parly sitting to debate, conclude land reform policy
Parliament gave the constitutional review committee until 28 October to finalise its work and wants its report debated before the end of the year.
CAPE TOWN - Political parties have called for a special joint sitting of Parliament as soon as possible to debate and conclude the policy around land expropriation without compensation.
Parliament's constitutional review committee is currently listening to oral presentations on whether the Constitution should be amended to make provision for expropriation without compensation.
ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu doesn’t want any more time to be wasted.
“Any amendment of the Constitution, should the constitutional review committee recommend this step, should be done as soon as possible.”
Mthembu was speaking at a National Assembly’s programme committee meeting on Thursday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
