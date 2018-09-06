NPA satisfied with Diego Novella’s 20-year jail sentence

Novella was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday for killing American sales executive Gabriela Alban in Cape Town in July 2015.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is satisfied with a 20-year jail sentence handed down to a Guatemalan national who murdered his girlfriend at an upmarket Camps Bay hotel.

Diego Novella was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday for killing American sales executive Gabriela Alban in Cape Town in July 2015.

Novella has claimed he mistook Alban for a demonic entity before killing her and then defecating on her body.

He has claimed diminished responsibility due to drug intoxication. The conclusion of the case against Novella has on Thursday been a bittersweet moment for Alban's family.

Her mother Doris Weitz, who was consoled by her husband after sentencing was concluded, has compared her life without her only child to a prison sentence.

“Like I said in my testimony, I’ve been sentenced to life without parole and I had wished that he had gotten the same sentence. He tortured my child [and] took her away from me.”

Meanwhile, the NPA's Eric Ntabazalila says they hope the sentence sends out a strong message that such crimes won't be tolerated.

“The accused never took responsibility for this murder and it was a very brutal murder. He blamed everyone else, even the alcohol and the substances that he used."

Ntabazalila says they hope that the sentence will bring a measure of comfort to the family, who has travelled from the US to attend the case.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)