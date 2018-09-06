NPA satisfied with Diego Novella’s 20-year jail sentence
Novella was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday for killing American sales executive Gabriela Alban in Cape Town in July 2015.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is satisfied with a 20-year jail sentence handed down to a Guatemalan national who murdered his girlfriend at an upmarket Camps Bay hotel.
Diego Novella was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday for killing American sales executive Gabriela Alban in Cape Town in July 2015.
Novella has claimed he mistook Alban for a demonic entity before killing her and then defecating on her body.
He has claimed diminished responsibility due to drug intoxication. The conclusion of the case against Novella has on Thursday been a bittersweet moment for Alban's family.
Her mother Doris Weitz, who was consoled by her husband after sentencing was concluded, has compared her life without her only child to a prison sentence.
“Like I said in my testimony, I’ve been sentenced to life without parole and I had wished that he had gotten the same sentence. He tortured my child [and] took her away from me.”
Meanwhile, the NPA's Eric Ntabazalila says they hope the sentence sends out a strong message that such crimes won't be tolerated.
“The accused never took responsibility for this murder and it was a very brutal murder. He blamed everyone else, even the alcohol and the substances that he used."
Ntabazalila says they hope that the sentence will bring a measure of comfort to the family, who has travelled from the US to attend the case.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
'Farmers must recognise land on which they are farming was taken from others'
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
'Expropriate without compensation, but don't touch traditional land'
-
State capture inquiry: ‘Guptas cannot be given special treatment’
-
More fire engines deployed to extinguish deadly Joburg fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.