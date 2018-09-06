North West University to launch Mahikeng astronomy telescope

Science and Technology Minister Mmmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani will launch the Mahikeng astronomy telescope on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at North West University says its new telescope will put it on par with other developed South African institutions.

Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will launch the Mahikeng astronomy telescope on Friday.

The university's Takalani Nemaungani says: “This telescope will mainly be used for training for astronomy students and for research studies.”

