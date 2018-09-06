North, South Korea leaders to hold summit on Sept 18-20, Seoul says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “reconfirmed his determination to completely denuclearise” the Korean peninsula.
SEOUL – North and South Korea agreed to hold a summit of their leaders in Pyongyang on 18-20 September, and discuss “practical measures” to realise denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, a senior South Korean official said on Thursday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “reconfirmed his determination to completely denuclearise” the Korean peninsula, and expressed his willingness for close cooperation with South Korea and the United States in that regard, the South’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, told reporters a day after meeting Kim in Pyongyang.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent Chung and other envoys to the North Korean capital on Wednesday to set the timing and agenda for the third inter-Korean summit this year, and to break the impasse in the talks between Washington and Pyongyang over dismantling the North’s nuclear program.
