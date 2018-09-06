MTN’s worst nightmares are becoming reality in Nigeria
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews MTN Group CFO Ralph Mupita.
Nigerian authorities are demanding $2 billion in taxes from MTN.
The company paid about $700 million which it says fully settled the amount it owed in taxes.
The increasingly problematic market is the company’s most lucrative, bringing in a third of its profits.
Nigeria also wants MTN to hand over $8.1 billion it supposedly unlawfully repatriated.
These demands follow two years after MTN agreed to pay more than $1 billion to end a dispute with Nigeria over unregistered SIM cards.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed MTN Group CFO Ralph Mupita.
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for quotes from it).
We remain committed to Nigeria. It’s a key part of the MTN investment case.Ralph Mupita, MTN Group
All our repatriations… we’re vociferous that we’ve not done anything wrong…Ralph Mupita, MTN Group
We still stand by our position… We don’t have any dues to the state in terms of back taxes…Ralph Mupita, MTN Group
It is a regulatory assault. But we will deal with it respectfully… Nigeria is an attractive market…Ralph Mupita, MTN Group
I said to my own daughter, ‘We’re a little bit poorer!’Ralph Mupita, MTN Group
We’ll do our best and try to resolve this as quickly as we can.Ralph Mupita, MTN Group
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:
Popular in Business
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
-
Ramaphosa: Recession a transitional issue that is going to pass
-
Countries go through cycles, Ramaphosa says of SA recession
-
ANC looking to state, business and labour to pull SA out of recession
-
Sasol signs Solidarity's memorandum in Free State
-
3 myths about China's investment in Africa and why they need to be dispelled
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.