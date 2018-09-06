More fire engines deployed to extinguish deadly Joburg fire
The fire is currently spreading through the lift shaft and some firefighters say it could take up to three days to extinguish.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) say fire engines from the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and OR Tambo are working to extinguish the blaze in the Johannesburg CBD that's been raging for more than 27 hours now.
Three firefighters died trying to douse the flames at the Lisbon Building on Thursday while 20 other people were treated for various injuries.
CEO of Gauteng EMS Lesiba Malotana says there’s no immediate threat of the building collapsing but the longer this fire burns, the more urgent the situation becomes.
Flames can still be seen coming out of the building in the CBD with thick smoke turning some of the levels black.
The fire is currently spreading through the lift shaft and some firefighters say it could take up to three days to extinguish.
Meanwhile, firefighters from the City of Tshwane have just arrived on the scene and are getting ready to help their colleagues.
#JoburgFire Fire trucks from the City of Tshwane have arrived in the Joburg CBD to assist with fighting the blaze. CE pic.twitter.com/A63LSvGni7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018
[UPDATE] While the #JoburgFire burns on, mayor @HermanMashaba has called in reinforcements from other municipalities to help City of Joburg's firefighting department. pic.twitter.com/mKneQuu5jH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018
[FYI] In the interests of safety, City of Joburg's Public Safety dept urges people to stay away from Albertina Sisulu road and Pixley Seme around the scene of the #JoburgFire in the CBD.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018
Falling debris from the building may land a distance from the initial launch point. pic.twitter.com/j41PRqEfix
For everything Eyewitness News has been able to confirm up to so far on the fire, click here.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
Ramaphosa authorises SIU probe into Water Dept, 2 municipalities
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
Joburg CBD fire could have started even if building was compliant, says MEC
-
MEC Mamabolo vows to get to bottom of cause of Joburg CBD fire
-
Deadly Joburg fire: Everything we know so far
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.