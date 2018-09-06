More fire engines deployed to extinguish deadly Joburg fire

The fire is currently spreading through the lift shaft and some firefighters say it could take up to three days to extinguish.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) say fire engines from the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and OR Tambo are working to extinguish the blaze in the Johannesburg CBD that's been raging for more than 27 hours now.

Three firefighters died trying to douse the flames at the Lisbon Building on Thursday while 20 other people were treated for various injuries.

CEO of Gauteng EMS Lesiba Malotana says there’s no immediate threat of the building collapsing but the longer this fire burns, the more urgent the situation becomes.

Flames can still be seen coming out of the building in the CBD with thick smoke turning some of the levels black.

The fire is currently spreading through the lift shaft and some firefighters say it could take up to three days to extinguish.

Meanwhile, firefighters from the City of Tshwane have just arrived on the scene and are getting ready to help their colleagues.

#JoburgFire Fire trucks from the City of Tshwane have arrived in the Joburg CBD to assist with fighting the blaze. CE pic.twitter.com/A63LSvGni7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

[UPDATE] While the #JoburgFire burns on, mayor @HermanMashaba has called in reinforcements from other municipalities to help City of Joburg's firefighting department. pic.twitter.com/mKneQuu5jH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

[FYI] In the interests of safety, City of Joburg's Public Safety dept urges people to stay away from Albertina Sisulu road and Pixley Seme around the scene of the #JoburgFire in the CBD.

Falling debris from the building may land a distance from the initial launch point. pic.twitter.com/j41PRqEfix — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

For everything Eyewitness News has been able to confirm up to so far on the fire, click here.

