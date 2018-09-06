Mokonyane: Govt won't allow any form of land grabs
PRETORIA – Government has warned against land grabs, saying that the land reform process underway in Parliament will determine a model that works for everyone.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane made the comments at a briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting in Pretoria on Thursday.
While Parliament is hearings submissions on proposals to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation, there have been several incidents of people taking land illegally.
Minister Mokonyane says that government will never allow or tolerate any form of land grabs.
“We call upon landowners, local government and law enforcement agencies to act in a manner that will really demonstrate that this is not in line with the implementation of expropriation of land without compensation.”
She's urged South Africans to use the engagements on land reform to strengthen nation building.
“The unfolding parliamentary process will bring clarity and allow us to move forward as a nation.”
Land reform submissions are currently being heard in Parliament.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
