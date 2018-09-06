Mitchells Plain community outraged after woman's body found

Lindsay-Dean Opperman's half-naked body was found between bushes on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) says its outraged by the murder of a woman in Morgans Village.

Police say she was assaulted and possibly raped.

CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers said: “We definitely don’t condone any type of violence against women and children. And it’s very concerning that we have a spate of killings… it’s of concern to us.”

On Friday residents held a candlelight vigil to highlight the scourge of gang violence.

No arrests have been made in Opperman's case.

