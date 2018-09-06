Mitchells Plain community outraged after woman's body found
Lindsay-Dean Opperman's half-naked body was found between bushes on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) says its outraged by the murder of a woman in Morgans Village.
Lindsay-Dean Opperman's half-naked body was found between bushes on Tuesday.
Police say she was assaulted and possibly raped.
CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers said: “We definitely don’t condone any type of violence against women and children. And it’s very concerning that we have a spate of killings… it’s of concern to us.”
On Friday residents held a candlelight vigil to highlight the scourge of gang violence.
No arrests have been made in Opperman's case.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
White Sasol workers protest against black empowerment scheme
-
More fire engines deployed to extinguish deadly Joburg fire
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
Ramaphosa authorises SIU probe into Water Dept, 2 municipalities
-
Deadly Joburg fire: Everything we know so far
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.