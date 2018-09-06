Meloding residents in the dark after damage to Eskom substation

The power utility says damage to its Theseus-Virginia line has led to the loss of supply to its Meloding substation.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 11,000 Eskom customers are battling an outage.

Eskom says it cannot give an estimated time for restoration at this stage but technicians are on the scene.