MEC Mamabolo vows to get to bottom of cause of Joburg CBD fire

Several questions have been raised after the fire in the building which was home to the departments of Health and Human Settlements.

JOHANNESBURG – Investigators are trying to determine the exact cause of the blaze at a government building in Johannesburg, which left three firemen dead.

The fire broke out on the 23rd storey of the building on Wednesday, which saw staff evacuated.

However, firefighters were later trapped, with one firefighter falling to his death.

Several others were admitted to hospital.

#JoburgFire Firefighters are still on the scene this morning as they continue to battle the blaze in the Joburg CBD. CE pic.twitter.com/2KKQob1zo0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

#JoburgFire Firefighters say the fire is still burning inside the building and is spreading through the lift shaft. CE pic.twitter.com/8GvtEILfII — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

#JoburgFire A new team of firefighters is preparing to take over from the ones that worked night shift. CE pic.twitter.com/BBYIo4NODW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

#JoburgFire Firefighters say with the condition the building is in, it could take up to 3 days to put out the fire. CE pic.twitter.com/QcStC74mmc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

The South African Federation of Trade Unions Union federation says the building was not compliant with safety regulations and the government had been warned by shop stewards.

In response, Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo says he will provide a full report.

“I commit that before the end of next week, I’d have given a detailed and comprehensive assessment of the whole situation and we’ll be very transparent and open about what happened.”

The Gauteng government says workers will not return to the building until there has been a full inspection and it's safe to return.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)