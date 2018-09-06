Popular Topics
MEC Mamabolo vows to get to bottom of cause of Joburg CBD fire

Several questions have been raised after the fire in the building which was home to the departments of Health and Human Settlements.

A fire at the Gauteng Health Department building in the Johannesburg CBD on 5 September 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
A fire at the Gauteng Health Department building in the Johannesburg CBD on 5 September 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Investigators are trying to determine the exact cause of the blaze at a government building in Johannesburg, which left three firemen dead.

The fire broke out on the 23rd storey of the building on Wednesday, which saw staff evacuated.

However, firefighters were later trapped, with one firefighter falling to his death.

Several others were admitted to hospital.

Several questions have been raised after the fire in the building which was home to the departments of Health and Human Settlements.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions Union federation says the building was not compliant with safety regulations and the government had been warned by shop stewards.

In response, Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo says he will provide a full report.

“I commit that before the end of next week, I’d have given a detailed and comprehensive assessment of the whole situation and we’ll be very transparent and open about what happened.”

The Gauteng government says workers will not return to the building until there has been a full inspection and it's safe to return.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

