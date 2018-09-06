Mabuza to brief NCOP on land reform, fuel price hikes

Deputy President David Mabuza will brief members of the NCOP on progress achieved by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform.

CAPE TOWN – Deputy President David Mabuza is back in Parliament on Thursday.

The committee provides political oversight and oversees the implementation of Cabinet decisions on Land Reform.

Mabuza’s appearance will come a week after facing MPs in the National Assembly.

The deputy president is expected to also deal with the burning issue of the ever-increasing fuel price.

Government says it’s concerned over the direct impact the recent fuel price increases have had on the lives of South Africans.

The deputy president will then brief MPs on government interventions to alleviate the impact of escalating fuel prices which results in the rising cost of living.

Mabuza, who is the leader of government business, will also provide an update to members on the implementation of the Human Resource Development Strategy aimed at developing the skills relevant to enhance economic growth for the country.

