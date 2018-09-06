Luthuli House evacuated due to smoke inhalation fears
The party says it’s taken the decision as a precaution a day after the blaze claimed the lives of three firefighters.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s Luthuli House headquarters in Braamfontein have been evacuated until further notice due to the CBD fire.
The party says it’s taken the decision as a precaution a day after the blaze claimed the lives of three firefighters.
The blaze has since been contained.
ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said: “It more because of smoke contamination from the burning building. Remember that the building that was burning it’s just closer to Luthuli House, it was more a matter of precaution.”
Three firefighters died on Wednesday while trying to extinguish the flames that broke out on the 23rd floor of the building.
The Gauteng government has ordered an investigation into the cause of the blaze and also want a separate probe into the deaths of the firefighters.
In the wake of the deadly CBD fire, the ANC is calling for the immediate implementation of the recommendations in the state of government buildings report which revealed compliance failures.
The party has released a statement on Thursday evening saying the safety of employees must be prioritised as it has a ripple effect on service delivery.
Emergency teams are still damping down hotspots on the scene of the Lisbon building fire which has prompted nearby evacuations of student accommodation and the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters.
It was finally contained late on Thursday afternoon but emergency teams are working to ensure it doesn't re-ignite.
VIDEO: 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
