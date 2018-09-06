[LISTEN] Union explains its call for nationalisation of land

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

[LISTEN] Union explains its call for nationalisation of land

Is nationalisation the way to go to solve South Africa's land issues? The National African Farmers Union explains why it could work.

FILE: A YouTube screengrab of National African Farmers Union (Nafu) president Motsepe Matlala.
FILE: A YouTube screengrab of National African Farmers Union (Nafu) president Motsepe Matlala.
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The National African Farmers Union has expressed its views on land expropriation without compensation.

The union made submissions in Parliament as land hearings continue.

The union's president Motsepe Matlala says: “Nationalising the South African land has its own dynamics as you would understand. I mean it has been almost more than 300 years and our parents and our grandparents were not able to solve this.

"Even after the ANC won the 1994 elections, they were not able to solve it. Our white countrymen have come up with solutions that did not work. Our government came with laws that govern the land and it did not work.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA