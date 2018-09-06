[LISTEN] Union explains its call for nationalisation of land

Is nationalisation the way to go to solve South Africa's land issues? The National African Farmers Union explains why it could work.

CAPE TOWN – The National African Farmers Union has expressed its views on land expropriation without compensation.

The union made submissions in Parliament as land hearings continue.

The union's president Motsepe Matlala says: “Nationalising the South African land has its own dynamics as you would understand. I mean it has been almost more than 300 years and our parents and our grandparents were not able to solve this.

"Even after the ANC won the 1994 elections, they were not able to solve it. Our white countrymen have come up with solutions that did not work. Our government came with laws that govern the land and it did not work.”

