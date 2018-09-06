[LISTEN] City explains why refuse still not collected in parts of Joburg

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Africa Melane interviews Nico de Jager, Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services about the Pikitup strike.

CAPE TOWN - There have been growing concerns over Pikitup’s failure to collect refuse, with residents saying it could become a health hazard in some parts of Johannesburg.

The City of Johannesburg has named areas that could be affected by the Pikitup workers’ strike.

Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Nico de Jager says areas, including Midrand, will be affected.

Listen to the audio above for more.