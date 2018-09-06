[LISTEN] 5 ways to cope with a recession
CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Cannon Asset Managers CEO Dr Adrian Saville about the country's recession.
CAPE TOWN - What does a recession mean for South Africans and how will consumers cope?
Cannon Asset Managers CEO Dr Adrian Saville explains what a recession means and discusses five ways you can cope with it.
"South Africa has an investment drought. It’s been that way for the better part of a decade.... There is capacity to turn this recession into a recovery."
Listen to the audio above for more.
