Kim Kardashian West's 'transformative' prison reform work
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss prison reform as part of her ongoing push to free prisoners serving draconian sentences.
LONDON - Kim Kardashian West's work on prison reform has been praised as "transformative" by activist Jason Flom.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss prison reform as part of her ongoing push to free prisoners serving draconian sentences, and her actions have now been hailed by Flom - who has worked on prison reform for 25 years - as "amazing".
He told TMZ: "It's just amazing, you know? The fact that she is using her voice, her platform, her power, for something that is so transformative, it's great to see. For those of us who have been doing this work for ... well, I've been at it for 25 years, and it feels like we're at a tipping point, and people like Kim and Jay-Z and others who are lending their celebrity and their power to this cause could really make a serious difference. And she is."
Kardashian West, 37, previously helped free imprisoned grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, and is now working on the case of 30-year-old Chris Young, who is serving a life sentence in Tennessee for cocaine and weed possession.
The brunette beauty previously spoke of took great pride in her work helping Johnson, and has urged for more people with a platform to do the same.
Kardashian West - who has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, seven months, with her husband Kanye West - said: "I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing. If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Soweto shows 'Brooke Logan' tons of SA love
-
This ain't it: Absa shades Nando's, but tweeps aren't feeling it
-
[WATCH] Nandos 'flavour' ad pokes fun at bank, beverages & everyone in between
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 5 September 2018
-
[UPDATE] Bonang Matheba tax fraud refuted
-
[WATCH] 'Nike already has your money' - Trevor Noah on people burning sneakers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.