Joburg CBD fire could have started even if building was compliant, says MEC

MEC Mamabolo has confirmed receiving a warning about the substandard condition of several government buildings in the Joburg CBD.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has warned against speculating on the cause of a deadly fire at government building in the Johannesburg CBD.

One firefighter fell to his death while two others died apparently after running out of oxygen while battling the blaze on Wednesday.

That fire has reignited and spread to a different floor.

“We’re now, based on that report, able to say what are things that need to be done to bring the buildings to a level of compliance that’s in line with minimum standards. So, this report that we commission, was in direct response to stakeholders over the years.”

But he says Wednesday's fire could have started even if the building was safety compliant.

#JoburgFire Firefighters say with the condition the building is in, it could take up to 3 days to put out the fire. CE pic.twitter.com/QcStC74mmc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

#JoburgFire A new team of firefighters is preparing to take over from the ones that worked night shift. CE pic.twitter.com/BBYIo4NODW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

#JoburgFire Firefighters say the fire is still burning inside the building and is spreading through the lift shaft. CE pic.twitter.com/8GvtEILfII — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2018

“Fire can be caused arson, it can be caused by bringing in noncompliance devices into the buildings. It can be caused by all sorts of things.

“So, we must not conclude therefore that now that we’ve announced that the building was indeed noncompliant, and then we say that’s the cause of the fire.”

The building was just 21% compliant with health and safety standards.