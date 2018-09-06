India's Supreme Court ends colonial-era ban on gay sex
Section 377 of the Indian penal code, enacted by British rulers in 1861, banned 'carnal intercourse against the order of nature'.
NEW DELHI - India's Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a colonial-era ban on gay sex at the centre of years of legal battles.
"The law had become a weapon for harassment for the LGBT community," Chief Justice Dipak Misra said as he announced the landmark verdict.
Section 377 of the Indian penal code, enacted by British rulers in 1861, banned "carnal intercourse against the order of nature".
Activists had been fighting the ban since the 1990s, suffering several court reverses before Thursday's verdict which sparked celebrations among lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender groups across the vast South Asian nation.
Members of the LGBT community hugged each other and cried as news of the verdict spread.
"I am speechless! It's taken a long time to come but finally I can say I am free and I have equal rights as others," said Rama Vij, a college student who wore a rainbow scarf.
Gay sex has long been taboo in conservative India - particularly in rural areas where homophobia is widespread.
The Delhi High Court decriminalised gay sex in 2009, but the Supreme Court reinstated legal sanctions in 2014 after a successful appeal by religious groups.
According to official data, 2,187 cases under Section 377 were registered in 2016 under the category of "unnatural offences".
Seven people were convicted and 16 acquitted.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Caught on Camera: Man refused bus service because he's black
-
[WATCH] Man installs electric fence to keep kids off lawn
-
For sale: Australian pub in the middle of nowhere
-
[VIDEO] 13-year-old wakes up to naked intruder
-
[WATCH] 'Nike already has your money' - Trevor Noah on people burning sneakers
-
3 myths about China's investment in Africa and why they need to be dispelled
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.