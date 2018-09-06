Identification process for victims of Denel explosion set to be done next week

It's understood the remains of eight people were retrieved on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Workers presumed killed in an explosion at arms manufacturer Denel's Somerset West site will only be properly identified next week.

A high-level investigation is still underway to piece together the circumstances that led to Monday’s tragedy in which eight workers died at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions depot on Monday.

Family members have been asked to provide DNA samples for the identification process.

It's understood the remains of eight people were retrieved on Tuesday.

WATCH: Cause of Denel explosion remains unknown

The plant manager, Nico Samuels, aged 48, is believed to be among the dead.

His wife, Lawrencia Samuels, says they have been informed the test results might be available on Tuesday.

“Myself and my mother-in-law went. I can’t give any DNA, but my mother-in-law did the swab for testing.”

Meanwhile, Denel says the product involved in the incident was an ignition propellant consisting of more than 95% Nitrocellulose, commonly known as gun cotton.

It is used as an ignition material for ammunition charge systems.

Physical inspection of the site could only begin on Wednesday because of safety concerns.

Officials say the probe into the propellant blending-unit explosion is being led by the South African Police Service and the Department of Labour.

Experts say a delicate process is being followed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)