Identification process for victims of Denel explosion set to be done next week

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
Go

Identification process for victims of Denel explosion set to be done next week

It's understood the remains of eight people were retrieved on Tuesday.

Police vehicles at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions facility in Macassar, Cape Town, after an explosion at the facility killed at least 8 people and injured more on 3 September 2018. Picture: AFP
Police vehicles at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions facility in Macassar, Cape Town, after an explosion at the facility killed at least 8 people and injured more on 3 September 2018. Picture: AFP
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Workers presumed killed in an explosion at arms manufacturer Denel's Somerset West site will only be properly identified next week.

A high-level investigation is still underway to piece together the circumstances that led to Monday’s tragedy in which eight workers died at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions depot on Monday.

Family members have been asked to provide DNA samples for the identification process.

It's understood the remains of eight people were retrieved on Tuesday.

WATCH: Cause of Denel explosion remains unknown

The plant manager, Nico Samuels, aged 48, is believed to be among the dead.

His wife, Lawrencia Samuels, says they have been informed the test results might be available on Tuesday.

“Myself and my mother-in-law went. I can’t give any DNA, but my mother-in-law did the swab for testing.”

Meanwhile, Denel says the product involved in the incident was an ignition propellant consisting of more than 95% Nitrocellulose, commonly known as gun cotton.

It is used as an ignition material for ammunition charge systems.

Physical inspection of the site could only begin on Wednesday because of safety concerns.

Officials say the probe into the propellant blending-unit explosion is being led by the South African Police Service and the Department of Labour.

Experts say a delicate process is being followed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA