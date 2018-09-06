Identification process for victims of Denel explosion set to be done next week
It's understood the remains of eight people were retrieved on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Workers presumed killed in an explosion at arms manufacturer Denel's Somerset West site will only be properly identified next week.
A high-level investigation is still underway to piece together the circumstances that led to Monday’s tragedy in which eight workers died at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions depot on Monday.
Family members have been asked to provide DNA samples for the identification process.
It's understood the remains of eight people were retrieved on Tuesday.
WATCH: Cause of Denel explosion remains unknown
The plant manager, Nico Samuels, aged 48, is believed to be among the dead.
His wife, Lawrencia Samuels, says they have been informed the test results might be available on Tuesday.
“Myself and my mother-in-law went. I can’t give any DNA, but my mother-in-law did the swab for testing.”
Meanwhile, Denel says the product involved in the incident was an ignition propellant consisting of more than 95% Nitrocellulose, commonly known as gun cotton.
It is used as an ignition material for ammunition charge systems.
Physical inspection of the site could only begin on Wednesday because of safety concerns.
Officials say the probe into the propellant blending-unit explosion is being led by the South African Police Service and the Department of Labour.
Experts say a delicate process is being followed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
'Exhausted' firefighting crews resume battle to extinguish Joburg CBD blaze
-
[PICTURES] Mouse spotted in the pastry counter at Shoprite
-
[VIDEO] 3 firefighters die in Johannesburg CBD fire
-
PSA shocked following deadly fire at Health Dept building in Joburg
-
[CARTOON] Buffalo Bill Loses Its Shine
-
7 hours later - Joburg building deadly fire rages on
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.