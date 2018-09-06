[LISTEN] 'How to steal a city: The Battle of Nelson Mandela Bay'

Radio 702 & CapeTalk | Talk Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser interviews Dr Crispian Olver, author of 'How to steal a city: The Battle of Nelson Mandela Bay'.

JOHANNESBURG - Researcher Dr Crispian Olver was part of an intervention team dispatched to save the ailing Eastern Cape city of Port Elizabeth in the municipality of Nelson Mandela Bay.

In this book, How to steal a city: The Battle of Nelson Mandela Bay, he sets out the detail of how corruption syndicates operated and how they held the city government hostage.

The book has been described as a gripping story, taking the reader deeper and deeper into the rotten heart of the city.

"It's a sad fact that the ANC is becoming increasingly characterised by factions."

